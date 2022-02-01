KANSAS CITY, Mo. — RideKC warns of the possibility of delays, alternate routes, or cancelations Wednesday and Thursday due to hazardous weather conditions.

Before heading to a bus stop, RideKC asks customers to check the RideKC website. Riders can also sign up for RideKC Notify to get text, email or voice messages when routes are impacted. Another option is to download the Transit app to track buses in real time.

RideKC said these are the routes that are common problem spots during inclement weather. Snowy conditions may make additional changes or delays necessary.

11 Northeast-Westside. Buses will Summit to 17th Street, 17th to Broadway, Broadway to Southwest Blvd (resume route at Summit and Southwest Blvd).

12 12th Street. At the western end of the route buses will take 12th to Jefferson, Jefferson to 8th, and 8th to Pennsylvania. Buses will take 12th to Hardesty, Hardesty to Truman, Truman to Van Brunt, Van Brunt to 17th, and 17th back to Hardesty.

18 Indiana. Buses will use 68th St. between Cleveland and Jackson instead of 68th Terr.

23 23rd Street. Buses will not travel to Blue Valley Court Townhouses. Instead, eastbound buses will enter Blue Valley Park from 23rd & Topping, circle and return to regular route at 23rd and Topping.

31 31st Street. Buses will use 40 Hwy. to Sterling Ave. Buses will not use Pittman Rd. in either direction, nor travel through Stonegate Meadows Apts.

47 Broadway. Eastwood Hills buses will use 51st St. between Eastwood Trafficway and Sni-A-Bar Rd., if Ararat is impassable.

RideKC Flex

During snowy weather, road conditions may become to treacherous and prevent RideKC Flex from reaching certain parts of the area.

RideKC warns many customers may face delays of 60 minutes or more, depending on road conditions. Customers may also need to get to a major street to catch RideKC Flex. If it’s snowing, call the RideKC Flex office at 816-346-0346 to check travel restrictions.

RideKC Flex will reflect system-wide delays with the same Inclement Weather Plan as RideKC Freedom and Micro Transit.

Micro Transit and Paratransit

RideKC said road conditions Wednesday and Thursday may cause delays for Micro Transit and RideKC Freedom. Those delays may be an hour or longer. If the weather is bad enough, services may be canceled.

RideKC Johnson County

When the RideKC Snow Plan is in effect, some Johnson County routes may have limited service. Changes will be announced on RideKC social media and online.

Plan to board your bus at your usual boarding location.

Upon the Snow Plan announcement, Johnson County routes will begin service so that northbound buses depart the designated location 90 minutes before southbound buses, unless otherwise announced.

Complete details on routes can be found on RideKC’s website.