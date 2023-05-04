KANSAS CITY, Kan. — RideKC’s ebike program is expanding to include a larger area of Kansas City, Kansas, two years after riding into the community.

May is National Bike Month and the city announced ebike riders in KCK can park and lock bikes as far west as the Neighborhood Resource Center near North 49th Street and State Avenue.

The boundary is farther west than when the ebike program started operating in KCK.

Leaders said they made the change after KCK set a record as one of the fastest-growing markets to ebikes last year.

RideKC Bike provides ebike hubs in Rosedale and downtown KCK, allowing riders to rent the bikes through an app for a certain amount of time. There are also connections to Kansas City, Missouri, and North Kansas City through the bike rental program.

RideKC Bike is offering a discount on annual ebike memberships during May. Download the app and enter “BIKEMONTHKC23” into the “Coupons and Credits” tab to get the discount.