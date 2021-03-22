‘Ridiculous’: Independence man accused of bank robbery says he was racially profiled

INDEPENDENCE, Mo.— An Independence man said he was the subject of racial profiling after being accused of being a get-away driver following a robbery at a local bank.

Clarence Gravitt said Independence Police and the FBI came to his home on March 10 and questioned him for hours.

He is now working on filing a formal complaint against Independence police and the FBI.

“Cars just kept coming. They had this whole area all blocked off. It was ridiculous. They didn’t draw guns on me, but I felt really scared. What are they doing? What’s the problem,” Gravitt said. I’m wondering why would you not investigate it, check the video, before you came to my house, 10 cars deep or more and just disrupt my life.

Gravitt said it began after a bank teller at Bank of the West on Noland Road in Independence reported seeing the suspect get in his car following a robbery.

He said he recently started using the bank because of his fiancé and moments before had made a transaction.

“I deposited some money and talked to the teller for about 5 minutes because she was trying to get me to get a credit card. Then I left the bank,” Gravitt said. “Because I was in the parking lot. Looking at my phone for 5 minutes I guess she assumed I must’ve been involved and that is absolutely racial profiling from the bank and has something to do with police came here.”

Gravitt said more than 10 police cars showed up at his brand-new home.

He tells FOX4 he is questioning how the situation was handled and lack of thorough investigation to clear his name before making a scene.

“I am flabbergasted by how they came, like so deep, like I was a murderer or something. It was ridiculous the way they came disrupted my life, the neighborhood, people I don’t even know, now I have a reputation. Here comes people of color, and they are already bringing all this drama,” said Gravitt.

A Kansas City area FBI spokesperson told FOX4:

“The FBI coordinates with local partners and each response varies on the investigation itself. The vehicle in question was believed to been used in commission of bank robbery.”

Gravitt said he and his fiancé changed banks and the teller involved has apologized.

““I am 60 years old. I have lived this thing, this mess all my life. I don’t know why the color of my skin has to put me in situations that assumptions are made, people fear you and you area automatically seemed to be guilty of something just because you are living and breathing on this earth,” said Gravitt. “I wish people would look at everyone as equal.”

According to an FBI spokesperson, no charges have been filed in the robbery case.