‘Right place at the right time’: Two Wichita workers save woman in burning van

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. — Two employees of a Wichita company saved a woman from a burning van Tuesday morning, KSNW reported.

The woman’s van had crashed into the back of a box truck on U.S. 50 between Newton and Walton.

According to the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was believed to be trapped and her van was on fire. Emergency crews started to head in that direction, but it would take some time to get there.

A crew with Paradise Power Washing out of Wichita was in the area for a job. The two workers saw the burning van.

“It happened right in front of us, and instinct kicked in. We just went for it,” said Caden Nedbalek, one of the power washers on the call.

Nedbalek was in the power washing truck with Chris Chandler. They stopped their vehicle, got out, and sprayed water on the fire until it was out.

“I feel like her life was saved because they were at the right place at the right time,” said Harvey County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lorenzo Bohringer. “I feel that if they had not been able to put the fire out, there would have been no way we could have got to her before the fire guys got there.”

“I really feel like God put us right at the exact time that we’re supposed to be there, you know, to save that woman’s life,” Chandler said.

The power washers were not the only Good Samaritans. Several others driving by stopped to help.

“Eight people coming up and going towards the common goal and saving somebody or helping somebody out to me is like a beautiful thing,” said Andy Reed, one of the people who helped.

The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but she is expected to survive. The driver of the box truck had minor injuries.

“In our line of work, we see a lot of bad stuff, but every so often we get to see something unbelievably positive. This is one of those instances,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.