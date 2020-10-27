‘Right place … right time’ for Oklahoma official who pulled over Leavenworth suspect

ERICK, Okla. — A Leavenworth County man accused of kidnapping his daughters is now in custody in Beckham County, Oklahoma, after he was spotted by an Oklahoma Corporation Commission officer over the weekend.

“It passed right in front of me,” Officer Jonathan Burrow told sister station KFOR.

That was the moment Burrow, a motor carrier enforcement officer for the OCCC, spotted 40-year-old Donny Jackson driving on Interstate 40 in the Erick, Oklahoma, area over the weekend.

“I think it was just the right place at the right time to be sitting there,” he said.

Burrow had just received word that Jackson was on the run and could be in Beckham County.

Jackson is accused of kidnapping his 3- and 7-year-old daughters, Aven and Nora. His 12- and 14-year-old sons, Austin and Logan, were found dead in their Leavenworth County home.

“There had been some back and forth with other family members, and I believe it was a family event, a soccer game, that one of the children was supposed to be at, didn’t show up,” said Maj. Jim Sherley, the Leavenworth County Sheriff.

That lead to a multi-state AMBER Alert, with authorities searching for Jackson in Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

“A semi driver had called in to Beckham County and stated that he was actually behind the car that had the exact Kansas tag on it and that he was following the car and had just passed mike marker 7, which is where I was sitting at,” Burrow said.

Burrow told KFOR he pulled Jackson over and then called for back up. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers then responded to assist.

“His demeanor was, in my opinion, it was kind of a shock that he was getting pulled over and the events were happening the way they were,” Burrow said.

The girls were in the car and unharmed. They have since returned home to Leavenworth County.

But Jackson was booked into the Beckham County jail to await extradition back to Kansas.

“I feel happy that the girls are safe. That was my main thing the day that it happened,” Burrow said.