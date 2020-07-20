RideKC suspends fares due to COVID-19 impact

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — RideKC announced Monday that they have suspended fares on all buses due to the impact of COVID-19.

The company said if fares are reinstated later this year, they will give customers 30 days notice to purchase passes, which are currently not available.

During the pandemic, RideKC is operating reduced schedules. Due to staffing issues they say there may be significant delays.

As part of the city’s new order, face masks are required on RideKC buses and on KC Streetcar.

As of July 17, Kansas City, Missouri has reported 2,873 positive cases of COVID-19 with 44 deaths, according to the Kansas City Health Department. The health department says 161 people remain hospitalized and a total of 532,000 residents have been tested for the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The majority of people recover.