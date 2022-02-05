MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A fatal shooting took place in the 1100 block of Moro Street in Manhattan, Kan. late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), three officers in the area responded to the sound of gunshots around 12:30 a.m.

Outside a bar at the corner of 12th and Moro Street, they found 21-year-old Joshua J. Wardi, of Fort Riley, suffering from a gunshot wound. They also observed an armed man running away from the scene.

One of the officers stayed with the Wardi, while the other two chased the suspect, who was later identified by the RCPD as 19-year-old Tremelle R. Montgomery, of Fort Riley.

According to the KBI, as Montgomery, who was armed, fled the scene, he turned the corner onto 12th St. While doing so, one of the two officers fired two rounds at the suspect and hit him in the leg. It is unknown how many times Montgomery was hit. This caused him to stop between Moro Street and Laramie Street.

Officers were able to secure the handgun from Montgomery and render medical assistance. Montgomery was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition. He was later transported to a hospital in Topeka for further treatment. The KBI says Montgomery is currently in fair and stable condition.

Wardi was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the KBI, no officers were injured during the incident.

An investigation by the KBI revealed that Montgomery and Wardi were at the same bar earlier in the night. After visiting outside in their separate group of friends, they engaged in a verbal altercation. The KBI says witnesses report they saw Montgomery pull out a gun and shoot Wardi.

Anyone who witnessed either shooting is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online here.

Per Riley County Police Department policy, the RCPD officers directly involved have been placed on paid, non-disciplinary administrative leave. To ensure transparency and an impartial investigation.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is the lead agency investigating both shootings.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.