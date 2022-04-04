KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say they have a small clue in the murder of a Kansas City man. Since the clue is so small, they need the public’s help.

The department tweeted surveillance video from a Ring doorbell camera. The video was recorded on January 15.

That’s the same night someone shot and killed Maurice Ball, 45, near 78th Street and Hickman Mills Drive. Officers found Ball in a vehicle where he died from gunshot injuries.

Investigators want you to ignore the pickup and the box truck parked in the driveway. Instead, focus on the light SUV that drives up on the left side of the video. At one point the SUV begins to pull a U-turn before the video stops.

Detectives believe the light colored SUV in the video was involved in Ball’s death.

They say the SUV may have front-end damage or have limited functionality.

If you can provide police with any information in the case, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tips are anonymous. Information leading to an arrest could result in a $25,000 reward.

