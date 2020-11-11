Rise in COVID-19 cases affecting metro first responders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department says its COVID-19 cases are under control now. But it’s prepared for the worst.



“Police, fire, EMS, we are used to operating in the contagious disease environment. We are used to taking additional protocols with gloves and other barrier protocols,” KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina said.

The department says 131 out of about 2,000 KCPD employees tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. More than 50 are currently in quarantine, 18 are infected.



“Really that is between vacations, training and normal sick time usage. That really is in the margin of error where we are still comfortable in the sense that we’re able to respond to all the normal police service requests,” Becchina said.

It’s not just the police department. Medical experts say there’s an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the metro.

“There is wide spread community transmission of COVID 19 and we know that that can result in people who get sick and we know that that can result in people who need to be in the hospital,” University of Kansas Health System Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Steven Stites said.



Stites is urging everyone to continue following COVID guidelines.

“We need you to help us if we’re going to keep Kansas City safe,” Stites said.