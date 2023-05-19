KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area parents already know that child care costs take a bite out of their budgets.
The National Database of Childcare Costs is actively tracking these changes as inflation and other variables keep pushing that number up. FOX4 is taking a deeper look at the NDCC’s most recent data from 2018 adjusted to 2022 dollars.
Overall, the agency estimates that depending on provider type, the price per year of child care for a single child can range from $5,357 to $17,171 in 2022 dollars.
Considering median family incomes, that means families are spending anywhere from 8% to 19.3% of their yearly income on child care per child. But keep in mind, 29% of parents with a a child under 6 have two more children in that age range.
So how do those numbers look in the Kansas City metro? We took the numbers for the four main Kansas City-area counties:
