Rising natural gas prices expected to raise heating bills by 50%

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With increased prices of natural gas and heating oil, the White House predicts heating bills will skyrocket as much as 54% compared to last winter.

Nearly half of the households in the United States use natural gas to heat their homes and those living in the Midwest are expected to see a 49% jump in their bill, the highest in 13 years.

The 41% of homes that use electricity are expected to see a 6% jump and homes using heating oil can expect a 43% jump.

Experts say the incoming winter could be one of the coldest yet and higher usage will also aid in the increase of prices.