RIVERSIDE, Mo. — The Riverside, Missouri Police Department is attempting to help a local family find a loved one who has been missing for nearly one week.

Police said 47-year-old Brandon L. Jones was last seen on Wednesday, December 15, driving a light silver Chevrolet Captiva bearing Missouri license plate RH8X6W.

Police are asking anyone with information on Jones to come forward and help get him home safe.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.