RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Riverside police say a suspicious death last week has been ruled a homicide.

Someone found the body of Conrado “Conrad” Mendez, of Kansas City, Missouri, last Thursday morning near the 4300 block of NW Tullison Road around 8:30 a.m. and reported it to police. Mendez’s body was found off the roadway in a small wooded area.

Police haven’t released his cause of death or any suspect information.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.