Riverside, Mo. — Riverside Police release the identity of a man after his body was pulled from the Missouri River.

Someone called 911 on Saturday after seeing a body in the water near the Fairfax Bridge.

First responders said they recovered the remains of Zachary Schwartz from the river. Schwartz was from St. Joseph, Missouri.

Police continued to investigate Schwartz’s death Monday. They asked anyone with information about Schwartz, or how he ended up in the river, to call Riverside Police.

