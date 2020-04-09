Riverside police investigating suspicious death after body found

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Riverside police are investigating after a body was found Thursday morning.

Police responded to reports of a dead body near the 4300 block of NW Tullison Road around 8:30 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene they located a man deceased. Police said the body was located off the roadway in a small wooded area.

The death is being investigation as suspicious at this time by the Riverside Police Department.

The identity of the victim or the cause of death is pending following an autopsy by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information in regards to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Riverside Police Department at 816-741-1191.