KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple road closures are planned throughout Kansas City on Saturday for the 2023 Garmin Kansas City Marathon.

The KC Marathon attracts thousands of runners from across the nation. The road race offers a 5k, 10k and half marathon along with the full marathon, all taking place Saturday.

The race starts in front of the Nelson-Atkins Museum and will take runners on a tour past some of the city’s most popular landmarks like the Country Club Plaza, World War I Museum and Memorial, historic 18th and Vine District and Ward Parkway.

Roads will be closed for the race from 7a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, but police will allow drivers to cross the route when it’s safe to do so.

The full marathon starts at 7 a.m. while the 10k and 5k start at 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m., respectively.

See a map below that shows the full marathon route and estimated times that runners will be at each mile marker.