Road crews clean trash and car parts out of highway drains after rain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation dodged raindrops to clean out highway drains Tuesday.

All of the recent rain swept trash from highway shoulders into the drains, clogging them.

When water can’t drain from highways, it causes it to back up into lanes of traffic and can cause flooding and hydroplaning concerns.

Update: Here's a look at crews cleaning the drains in downtown #KCMO @JacksonCountyMO.



Please be on the lookout for them. Give them room. pic.twitter.com/p0mTN3u3XT — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) May 18, 2021

The Missouri Department of Transportation said cleaning drains is normally part of a routine maintenance schedule, but when it rains as hard, and as much, as it has been, the drains need to be cleared more often.