LIBERTY, Mo. — Early Thursday morning, road rage in Liberty along southbound Interstate 35 at Missouri 152 Highway turned into a shooting.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a driver in a black Chevrolet pickup truck was behind the victim along I-35. The victim noticed that driver following them too closely.

The driver of the Chevy then passed a semi-truck traveling in the right lane. The victim was still in the left lane when the suspect pulled next to them and began shooting.

MSHP was not able to say how many shots were fired. They did reveal that there were a few bullet holes in the passenger-side door of the victim’s car.

According to MSHP, something struck the victim, causing a minor injury. MSHP said they are investigating what exactly hit the victim. As of now, they believe it could be a bullet or fragmentation from the bullet or other material. The victim declined further medical attention.

The suspect hasn’t been identified, FOX4 will update this story with more information as more details are confirmed.