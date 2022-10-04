Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

MERRIAM, Kan. — A 51-year-old man is in the hospital after a road rage incident ended in a shooting in Merriam late Monday night.

According to the Merriam Police Department the shooting happened at about 11:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35 near 67th Street.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital and his condition is stable at this time.

Police say the suspect or suspects are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call 913-782-0720.

