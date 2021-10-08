Road work to close I-49 in Grandview for the weekend

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — People driving through Grandview will see a lot of orange and red in the form of construction cones and brakes over the weekend.

Road crews will shut down I-49 at Main Street at 9 p.m. Friday night. It will be closed until 5 a.m. Monday to allow crews to demolish the southbound I-49 turnaround ramp. Main Street over I-49 will also be closed during that time.

Drivers heading north or south on I-49 will need to exit on Main Street and follow the marked detours to return to I-49.

The project is part of a $15-million-dollar plan to turn the frontage roads from one way to two way traffic.

Back in the 1980’s, the Missouri Department of Transportation made the outer roads on either side on 71 Highway one-way for safety reasons. The move caused many businesses along those roads to shut down, since there wasn’t easy access for customers.

MoDOT decided to reopen the streets to two way traffic because more people are moving to Grandview and there is a lot more traffic than there used to be. The city hopes it will help attract new businesses to the area.

MoDOT said this is the first time its ever done this type of thing to outer roads in the state.