Road work will shut down Highway 152 interchange in Northland for months

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday, the reconstruction of a busy Northland highway interchange begins.

Eventually, it will be one of the Kansas City area’s latest “diverging diamond” interchanges. But first, crews will close several ramps and streets for months.

The closure is happening at Highway 152 and North Platte Purchase Drive in Platte County. Crews will lose all ramps Highway 152 ramps, and North Platte Purchase will also be closed between 88th Street and N.W. Tiffany Springs Road.

Kansas City already has a few diverging diamond interchanges where drivers use the opposite side of the road in order to make left turns easier for drivers getting onto the highway.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said some of the ramps will reopen in November, and the whole project is supposed to be finished by May 2022.