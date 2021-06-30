Roads closed, neighbors evacuating after vacant hotel partially collapses in Excelsior Springs

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Excelsior Springs police have closed several roads and sidewalks Wednesday after a vacant hotel partially collapsed.

The Royal Hotel began to crumble on the south corner of River Street, police said. It happened around 3 p.m.

A city spokesperson said the historic building lost bricks on May 21, and city staff had been working with the developer, Royal Hotel Properties, to stabilize the building and start a partial demolition before Wednesday’s partial collapse.

The city said the problem was caused by “years of water infiltration into the building from the roof.”

Neighboring businesses and apartments on South Street are being evacuated. No one has been injured.

The following streets and sidewalks within 50 feet are closed: Thompson and River, Thompson and South, Marietta and South, River and Marietta, Marietta and Farris.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area and adjust their routes accordingly.