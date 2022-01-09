Robbery at Matney Park in KCK leaves one victim with a gunshot wound

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery at Matney Park, near 39th and Shawnee Drive, Sunday afternoon.

Just after 3:00 p.m. deputies were called to Matney Park to investigate a shooting.  When they arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound.  The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life threatening, gunshot wound.

Initial investigation has discovered that the victim was robbed while sitting in a vehicle at the park.  The suspect and victim fought over the gun and the victim was shot. 

The suspect is a Hispanic male, approximately 5’9”, 170 pounds, with a possible scar on his face or cheek. 

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

