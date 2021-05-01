Robbery suspect charged in the fatal shooting of his accomplice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City man who admitted to taking part in Independence robbery has been charged in the fatal shooting of his accomplice.

Antonio D. Johnson is charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Attempted Robbery and Armed Criminal Action.

According to court records police officers were called early Thursday morning, April 28, to the 500 block of S. Crescent in Independence to investigate an attempted home invasion by Johnson and Elijah Lockhart, the fatal shooting victim.

Johnson and Lockhart were confronted by the resident. Lockhart pointed a gun at a man inside the home, several shots were fired at the victim from someone inside the home. Johnson ran from the residence and was taken into custody Friday afternoon.

Lockhart was found dead just down the street from the crime scene.

When Johnson was interviewed by detectives, he admitted that he and Lockhart planned on robbing the home on S. Crescent when a confrontation occurred and somebody in the house began firing shots.

Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 bond.