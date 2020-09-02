Robert Courtney, disgraced metro pharmacist, denied release by federal judge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former local pharmacist Robert Courtney, who tampered with tens of thousands of prescriptions, will not be getting out of federal prison early.

Federal judge Ortrie D. Smith denied Courtney’s request for early release Monday.

In his order the judge said that, although Courtney claimed to have rehabilitated himself in prison, COVID-19 cases at the facility in Englewood, Colo. remain “incredibly low” and Courtney’s health conditions didn’t warrant compassionate release.

“He claims to have rehabilitated himself and states he has been a productive inmate for the roughly nineteen years he has been incarcerated. But rehabilitating oneself and being a productive inmate do not equate to extraordinary and compelling reasons.”

RELATED: Families of Robert Courtney’s victims relieved ex-pharmacist will stay in jail — for now

During an investigation in 2001, Courtney admitted to diluting medications for seriously ill patients in order to boost profits. Prosecutors said his actions impacted upwards of 4,200 people.

Courtney was sentenced to 30 years in prison in December 2002 and is projected to be released in May 2027.

There was a large public outcry after Courtney was set to be released to a halfway house after petitioning for compassionate release due to the ongoing pandemic.

Representatives Emaenuel Cleaver and Sam Graves, as well as Senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt urged Attorney General William Barr to block Courtney’s early release.

In a letter, the lawmakers wrote, ““Courtney’s crimes are heinous. He acted without consideration for the theft of his victims’ health and quality of life, and his actions can be described as no less than purposefully evil.”

FOX4 interviewed numerous family members of Courtney’s victims, including Santana Cummings, whose mother died after taking diluted medications.

“I never really got to say goodbye,” Cummings said of the moment she watched her mom pass in the hospital. “I just feel like my life was destroyed, and I don’t feel like she ever had a fighting chance. No one did.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: