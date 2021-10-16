Robert Durst on ventilator after contracting COVID-19

Robert Durst is sentenced to life without possibility of parole for killing Susan Bermann Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles. New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago. (Myung J. Chung/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)

Robert Durst has been placed on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19, his lawyer said on Saturday.

Durst, a 78-year-old New York real estate heir, was sentenced to life in prison in Los Angeles earlier this week for the 2000 murder of his longtime friend Susan Berman.

Durst was convicted last month of first-degree murder for shooting Berman in her home. Prosecutirs alleged he killed her to silence her, as she was planning to talk to authorities about his wife’s 1982 disappearance.

Many have pointed out that Durst was in a rough condition throughout the sentencing hearing, but his lawyer, Dick DeGuerin, says he’s the worst he’s ever seen him.

DeGuerin said that Durst has been held in a wing of USC Medical Center under the watch of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department throughout the trial, but it was not immediately clear if he was still in that facility or when or where he became infected with the coronavirus.