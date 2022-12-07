KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A year after police arrested the drummer for rock band Tool at Kansas City International Airport, he is scheduled to be back in the metro.

Daniel Carey has a hearing in municipal court scheduled for Dec. 15. Court records show the case has been continued seven times over the past year.

Officers arrested Carey for misdemeanor assault after he was allegedly involved in a fight with another man in a terminal at Kansas City’s Airport on Dec. 12, 2021.

Airport police transported Carey to the Kansas City Police Department following the argument. The other man was not taken into custody, according to an airport spokesman at the time of the incident.

According to a ticket issued by officers, Carey intentionally inflicted injury when he allegedly yelled a homophobic slur at the victim, saying “You’re a f****** f*****.” Officers said he yelled the homophobic slur repeatedly while jabbing the victim in the chest with two fingers.

Carey was in the area for the revival of the Kansas-Missouri basketball showdown. He is from Kansas and played with the KU Basketball Pep Band at the Missouri vs. Kansas college basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence the day before his arrest.

