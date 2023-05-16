KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Tuesday on a multimillion-dollar project that will benefit Kansas and Missouri.

The new bridge is set to open in the spring of 2024. That’s when the new entertainment destination is scheduled to be ready.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is scheduled to attend the ceremony and be joined by leaders from both Kansas and Missouri.

Project developers say to imagine a park on a bridge. Soon to be 300 yards of coffee shops – bars – restaurants, and event space will be built on the rock island bridge.

There will also be a path for bikers and walkers to get across the Kansas River — a first-of-its-kind project.

The 12 million dollar project is aimed to draw attention and people back to the west bottoms as well as the Kansas River. The unified government has already committed 2 million dollars to this development.

Money will be repaid by taxes collected on the bridge.



