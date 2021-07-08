Rockhurst University announces new dorm, parking lot on site of crumbling tennis courts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rockhurst University is building for the future.

The university announced recently it plans to build a new residence hall that will house hundreds of students. The new building and parking lot will eventually stand at 53rd and The Paseo, the current site of the university’s tennis courts.

Rockhurst said the tennis courts are in bad shape. Instead of repairing the courts, the men’s and women’s tennis teams will continue to practice and compete at the Plaza Tennis Center and other sites near campus.

Construction on the new dorm is expected to begin in November or December. The hall is expected to be ready for students to move into over the summer of 2023.

Rockhurst University said it expects to need the new housing after Saint Luke’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences moves to campus.

The $36 million project will be funded through a partnership between Rockhurst, Sunflower Development Group, Gould Evans and JE Dunn.