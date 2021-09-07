Rockhurst University president will step down after 16 years

The Rev. Thomas Curran announced Tuesday his plan to step down as president of Rockhurst University at the end of the academic year.

Curran started his presidential term at Rockhurst University in 2006, becoming the 15th president of the university. The end of June 2022 will mark his 16th year in the role.

“We are extremely grateful for Fr. Curran’s visionary leadership and all that he has accomplished over the past 15 years,” Board of Trustees President Thomas Hastings said in a release. “Rockhurst today is a much stronger university than when Fr. Curran arrived and is in a good position to attract and welcome his successor.”

Curran plans to take a sabbatical to prepare for his next assignment. He is a member of the Society of Jesus, a religious order of Catholic priests known as the Jesuits.

During his time at Rockhurst, the university acquired Saint Luke’s College of Health Sciences and expanded its health sciences programs.