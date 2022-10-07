KANSAS CITY, Mo. — High school students visited Rockhurst University Friday to explore careers in nursing.

Since the pandemic, there’s been a growing shortage and skyrocketing demand for nurses, who nowadays can command salaries into six figures.

High schoolers toured a skills lab and a simulation center, where students and their parents can see first hand what the work environment for nurses is like.

Professors, healthcare leaders and other nursing students talked to teens about the diverse roles and opportunities available for nurses.

“This is really kind of our hope in attracting those students and working toward turning that nursing shortage around,” said Barbara Ludwig, director of graduate nursing programs at Rockhurst University. “But having those students come in, see what there is to offer and see the state of our facilities that we have here to really attract them.”

The simulator teaches students how to properly care for patients and helps them develop cognitive skills to recognize what they need to do when someone’s life is in their hands.

The nurse-for-a-day program allows students to explore nursing careers, develop a network with those in the industry and get answers to their questions.

