ROELAND PARK, Kan. — The new year brings a new curbside recycling program to Roeland Park.

The city says the program is made possible through a partnership with Ripple Glass. It will be partially funded by The Recycling Partnership.

The recycling company started delivering recycling bins to the 2,900 households across the community in December.

The recycling will be collected once a month.

Roeland Park says it is the first city in the metro to partner with Ripple Glass on curbside recycling.

The company estimates the new curbside recycling program will prevent up to 400 tons of glass out of landfills over the next three years.

People who wish to recycle glass, but don’t have curbside options can also take items to Ripple Glass’ purple drop-off locations across the Kansas City metro.

Ripple Glass says it has recycled more than 400,000 tons of glass since the recycling business opened for business in 2009.

The company says it hopes to partner with additional cities in the metro to offer similar curbside recycling programs to more people.