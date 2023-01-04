ROELAND PARK, Kan. — As Mike Kelly prepares to lead the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), the City of Roeland Park is ushering in the new year with new leadership.

Shortly after Kelly submitted his formal resignation as mayor Tuesday night, the city council voted unanimously to name councilmember Michael Poppa as the new interim mayor.

After securing roughly 56% of the vote in the general election, Kelly is expected to be sworn in as the next BOCC Chair on Monday, Jan. 9.

Poppa will begin his new role immediately and will serve as interim mayor until voters select a new mayor in the general election this fall.

“It means a lot that my fellow governing body members have entrusted me with this position. It’s been an honor serving Roeland Park and I look forward to continue doing so as mayor,” Poppa said.

Anyone interested in filling Poppa’s seat on the council to represent Ward 4 can fill out an application on the city’s website. The selected candidate will fill the vacant council seat until the Nov. election with the option to run to fill the unexpired term.

Tuesday evening the council also voted for Jennifer Hill to fill the role of Council President.