Roeland Park City Council unanimously passes paid parental leave for city employees

City employees in Roeland Park will soon have six weeks of paid parental leave, thanks to a new policy passed by the city council.

The Roeland Park City Council voted unanimously to implement a policy allowing birth, adoptive, and foster parents to take six weeks paid leave if they’re full time employees who have been employed for more than a year.

Eligible employees must use the paid leave within 12 weeks of the birth, foster or adoption placement. They also have to apply for short-term disability benefits which “will offset and not be in addition to salary continuation.”

“Former Councilmember Erin Thompson made paid parental leave a budget objective for 2020 as a way to provide better work-life balance for our city staff,” said Assistant City Administrator Jennifer Jones-Lacy.

“We’re excited to be among the first cities in the state of Kansas to adopt such a policy and know that other cities in Johnson County are also considering parental leave policies of their own,” she said.

Other cities in the metro with a paid family leave are Shawnee and Kansas City, Mo.