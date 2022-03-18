ROELAND PARK, Kan. — On Monday the Roeland Park City Council will consider a proposal to add a new piece of art to the city in support of Ukraine.

Local artist Joe Williams is working to create a series of sculptures to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people during the Russian invasion. He is looking for places around the KC metro to display his art.

If approved by the council, the sculpture proposed for Roeland Park would temporarily be displayed on Roe Boulevard and then collected at a later date to be part of a larger exhibit.

The proposed sculpture is modeled after an anti-tank mechanism from WWII known as a Czech hedgehog. The spikes were commonly placed along the Czech-German border and widely used by the Soviet Union.

Although the depiction of the sculpture reads, “Stop Putin, Stop War,” according to city documents, if the council decides to proceed with the project, the art installation will not include any words.

Williams has secured donated aluminum to create the piece. If the project is approved, the city would cover the cost of installation and a concrete pad to place the sculpture on.