Roeland Park lets mask mandate expire

ROELAND PARK, Kan. —The last city-wide mask mandate in Johnson County has expired.

With a split 4-4 vote from the city council, Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly voted to allow the city-wide mask mandate to expire Monday night.

“My perception has been, even in the metro region where the mask mandates aren’t in place, or in some places have not been in place for months, you still see a good portion of people wearing masks on their own volition. I don’t expect that to cease anytime soon,” Kelly said.

The original resolution required anyone older than five years old to wear a mask that covered both the nose and the mouth while in indoor public spaces.

That masking requirement expired at midnight Monday. Council members Jennifer Hill, Claudia McCormack, Trisha Brauer and Michael Rebne voted in favor of expanding the masking requirement through the end of the year.

Council members Jan Faidley, Tom Madigan, Benjamin Dickens and Jim Kelly voted in favor of letting the mandate expire.

“Personally I think it’s time to put this to rest and not continue. I see people wearing masks, myself included, everyday. I think people that are going to wear masks are going to continue to wear masks. Just like anything else, people who refuse to wear a mask are not going to wear it. I think it’s outlived its purpose,” Madigan said.