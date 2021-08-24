Roeland Park mask mandate goes into effect for indoor public spaces

ROELAND PARK, Kan. — Roeland Park is the latest municipality in Johnson County to implement a city-wide mask mandate. Following the lead of Prairie Village, the City of Roeland Park will require anyone over the age of 5 to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces.

Monday, the Roeland Park city council unanimously approved a resolution to issue a mask mandate.

The mask mandate will go into effect Tuesday, August 24 at 12:01 a.m. The health order is set to expire on October 19, at 12:01 a.m. unless rescinded, extended or modified by the city council.

Masks will be required in public indoor spaces and must cover a person’s nose and mouth.

Places of worship, including churches, mosques and synagogues, are exempt from the mandate. Federal and county government buildings are also exempt from masking requirements.

Masks will not be required for:

-Children younger than 5 years old.

-Individuals with medical conditions that would prohibit wearing face masks.

-A seated customer who is actively eating or drinking in a bar or restaurant.

-Individuals who are are deaf or hard of hearing.

If a person is in an indoor public building without a mask, they will first be asked to put a mask on or leave the facility. If the individual does not put on a mask or leave the area, the property owner will contact Roeland Park police.

Anyone who refuses to wear a mask could face a $25 fine.

In a memo to the city council, Roeland Park Police Chief John Morris said writing citations for noncompliance will be a last resort and the department will emphasize education efforts. That memo reads in part:

“Our goal has been and will continue to be, with calls for service of concerns of mask compliances, an emphasis on education and not enforcement. Enforcement action will require a supervisor’s approval first and will only be as a last resort.”