Roeland Park police searching for parents of boy found wandering alone in Walmart parking lot

ROELAND PARK, Kan. — Police in Roeland Park are searching for the parents of a 9-year-old boy who was found wandering around the Walmart parking lot.

According to police, the child said his name is Jorge Garcia. He speaks Spanish.

A customer found the child and took him inside the store to find his parents. When the customer was unable to reunite the child with his parents, they called police.

The child is now at the Roeland Park police station. Anyone with information is asked to call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 913-782-0720.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android