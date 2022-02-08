ROELAND PARK, Kan. —People in northeast Johnson County may be required to mask up in public a little while longer. Monday both the Prairie Village City Council and the Roeland Park City Council unanimously approved extending city-wide mask mandates.

Roeland Park

In Roeland Park, the city council extended the indoor mask mandate through March 16. It was set to expire at 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 16.

Anyone over five years old is required to wear a mask that covers both the nose and the mouth while in indoor public spaces. People who choose not to wear a mask could face a $25 fine.

Prairie Village

The mask mandate in Prairie Village was set to expire on Feb. 16, but will now be extended for another 30 days.

The mandate is enforced by the Prairie Village Police Department. Anyone who chooses not to wear a mask could face a $25 fine.

Public and private schools within the city limits are exempt from the mandate, however some students may be required to wear a mask under the county mandate. Synagogues, mosques, churches and other religious services are exempt from the mandate. Federal and county government buildings are also exempt from masking requirements.

The city council will review the mask order during the next regular council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6p.m.

The City of Fairway and the City of Mission also currently have mask mandates in place. Governing bodies from both cities are scheduled to review masking requirements over the next week. Without an extension, the mandate in Fairway is set to expire on Friday, Feb. 18 and the mandate in Mission would expire on Wednesday, Feb. 23.