Roeland Park will comply with mask mandate; supply masks to residents and businesses

ROELAND PARK, Kan. — The City of Roeland Park will comply with the statewide mask mandate, officials announced Thursday.

The news about compliance comes after the city’s official Twitter account tweeted, “The city of Roeland Park is not making any directives on masks at this time. Please stay tuned for more information as we await further guidance from the Johnson County Commission and Governor Kelly.”

The governor’s order says Kansas residents must wear masks in indoor public spaces, while seeking health care or using public transportation.

It also says people must wear them outdoors in public when they can’t remain at least 6 feet (1.8 meters) from others.

Businesses must require their employees to wear masks in places frequented by the public, even if members of the public are not present, or if they prepare food.

Roeland Park’s compliance comes after Johnson County Commissioners voted 4-2 in favor of observing the mask mandate, with one abstaining.

In a news release, Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly said that masks are necessary to keep businesses open and avert another shutdown.

Hear from @4MJKelly on Roeland Park complying with the state order to require public face coverings, taking effect on Friday. The City will provide free masks to its residents and businesses, ensuring that anyone who wants a mask can access one. https://t.co/lOK6L8hZqj — Roeland Park, KS (@RoelandParkKS) July 2, 2020

“Masks are a simple, proactive step we can take to keep our economy working, get our children back in school and stem this rising tide of positive COVID-19 cases. Wearing a mask is not only safe – but is necessary to avoid another shutdown,” he said.

In order to make sure people comply with the order, the City of Roeland Park has ordered 10,000 masks and will provide them to residents and businesses free of charge, according to City Administrator Keith Moody.

“Time is of the essence, as this virus is currently resurging throughout the nation. Given the extraordinary resources available to the County to fight the spread of COVID-19, there should be no cost prohibition on making as many masks available to as many individuals or businesses who need them.”

The Roeland Park Police Department will help distribute masks to businesses so that all customers are able to have a mask prior to entering.

The masks have been ordered and the city will let residents and businesses know when they arrive. The masks will be available at Roeland Park City Hall during normal business hours.