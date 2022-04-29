KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Roger Kemp is honored posthumously by the award created in memory of his daughter.

Kemp received the Crystal Kipper & Ali Kemp Memorial Award Friday for his work and legacy protecting women from crime.

Jill Leiker, executive director of the The Ali Kemp Educational Foundation, accepted the award on behalf of Kemp, who died in March.

The award is given every year during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. It honors the memory of Kipper and Ali Kemp who were both murdered.

After Ali’s death in 2002, Roger Kemp developed The Ali Kemp Educational Foundation/T.A.K.E. Defense Program. Since it was created, the program has provided more than 70,000 girls and women across the United States with self-defense training.

Kemp served on the board of the Ad Hoc Commission Against Crime, as well as a past committee member of the Kansas Attorney Generals’ Office who reviewed and awarded grants to shelters and homes for victims of abuse, according to the Department of Justice.

In 2011 Kemp received the Presidential Citizens Medal, the second highest civilian award given by the president for his development and work with The Ali Kemp Educational Foundation.

Kemp also worked to bring his daughter’s murderer to justice. Through that effort he, alongside LAMAR Advertising, created a billboard campaign that focused upon finding her murderer. This initiative prompted law enforcement agencies, both locally and nationally, to adopt the same concept, which has resulted in the apprehension of hundreds of murderers, according to the DOJ.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.