LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit, Missouri family said they face a dark season, but they remain grateful for a fall at a roller rink that led to the discovery of cancer. The community is now Battling for Beckett.

Beckett Thomas went roller skating with friends and fell. He was taken to Children’s Mercy where they found out he had cancer, just before his 12th birthday.

“Just in lots of pain where I could only be in a certain position,” Beckett Thomas said.

Beckett said it felt like the wind got knocked out of him.

“I could hardly breathe like I wasn’t feeling any better,” Beckett said.

In a lot of pain and throwing up, Mom and dad took Beckett to Children’s Mercy.

Several tests and hours later, the doctor showed the family a picture of Beckett’s tumor.

The doctor said ‘I don’t know how to tell you this, there’s no good way to say it’, but she showed us the picture, she said, ‘this is a tumor, and it shouldn’t be here’,” Cassie Thomas said. “The world stops and you just feel like you are so blindsided by the worst thing that you had ever imagined happening.

Beckett learned he has a tumor – and it’s cancerous. Dad Pat Thomas said a small amout has spread to his bone marrow.

Doctors said the tumor is about the size of a squash.

Beckett leans on his faith to stay positive.

“I’m honestly grateful about that fall, it really showed that I had it<” Beckett said, “and without it, I wouldn’t be in the care that I have right now.”

“God is with us,” Cassie said.

Thomas said the community is with them, as well.

The dishwasher broke after they brought Beckett home from the hospital – their church put in a new one.

“‘I have told you these things so that in me you may have peace,'” Beckett said quoting scripture.

From uplifting notes now covering the wall, to gifts from friends and donations by strangers, Beckett said it keeps him moving.

“It’s just been really great and nice to know that people are out there,,” Beckett said. “They will help you through the toughest time.”

Beckett started chemo Monday. Mom said after 15-18 months of treatment, surgery to remove the tumor and a bone marrow transplant, Beckett is looking forward to school and playing basketball.

Thomas said they have a long road ahead, but they’re grateful for the community support.

“It is the worst, darkest season we could imagine walking through, but we have had such an amazing community walking beside us and walk with us, support us, pray for us, encourage us,” Thomas said.

If you would like to help this family, click here to donate to the GoFundMe page.