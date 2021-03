KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Emergency crews are on scene following a rollover crash involving a semi truck Sunday morning.

The incident was reported just before 10:20 a.m. on the ramp from northbound Interstate 35 to northbound Interstate 635 in Johnson County.

According to Kansas City Scout, the incident is not expected to be cleared until around 1 p.m. and remains closed at this time.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as information becomes available.