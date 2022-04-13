TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Topeka man has been ordered to pay more than $18,000 in restitution for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and Kansas Roofing Registration Act.

Kevin Wilkinson, who does business as Topeka Roofing and Gutters, LLC, agreed to a judgment to repay 12 customers a total of $18,268.29 in restitution. In addition, a Shawnee County judge ordered Wilkinson to pay $6,731.71 in civil penalties.

The Attorney General’s office filed a petition in April 2021 with the court, alleging that Wilkinson specifically violated the door-to-door sales act provision of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. A copy of the judgment can be found here.

Consumers are reminded to make sure roofing contractors are properly registered before signing any contract or having any work done. They can also check if the roofer’s registration is in good standing by clicking here.