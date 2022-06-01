CASS COUNTY, Mo. — Construction on a roundabout along Missouri Route 58 at Ward Road has closed the entire route starting Wednesday, June 1, until some time in August yet to be determined.

Eastbound Missouri Route 58 traffic will be detoured north on I-49 to eastbound Route 150, to southbound Route 291, and westbound will be detoured northbound on Route 291 to westbound Route 150, to southbound I-49.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is making various intersection improvements along Route 58 at Route 291, Ward Road as well as Prairie Lane.

This entire construction project was originally scheduled to begin in March 2021, but was delayed until November 2021, and is in its second construction season.

MoDOT reminds drivers to slow down and pay attention while driving in these work zones, and be aware of these updates.