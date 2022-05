NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A water main break has closed multiple lanes of Route 9 in North Kansas City, officials say.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said northbound lanes of Missouri Route 9 are closed at 16th Avenue.

The closure will be in place through the end of the week, so drivers are urged to use an alternate route.

Details about what caused the water main break were not immediately available, but FOX4 has reached out to learn more.