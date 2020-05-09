Roy Horn of ‘Siegfried and Roy’ dies from COVID-19 complications at 75

LAS VEGAS – JUNE 12: Illusionists Siegfried Fischbacher (L) and Roy Horn appear with one of five 6-week-old tiger cubs June 12, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The cubs will take up residence at Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage Hotel & Casino this weekend. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Roy Horn, famous for his Las Vegas duo “Siegfried and Roy,” died Friday from coronavirus complications, according to his publicist. He was 75 years old.

Horn performed magic with Siegfried Fischbacher for more than four decades. The two were an institution in Las Vegas, where their magic and artistry consistently attracted sellout crowds. The pair performed six shows a week, 44 weeks per year.

Their Vegas revue ended in 2003 when Horn was attacked by a white tiger on stage. He had severe neck injuries and later had a stroke.

They returned to the stage in February 2009 for what was billed as their one and only comeback performance, to raise funds for a new rehabilitation center.

When he learned of Horn’s death, Fischbacher released a statement mourning his best friend, calling him a great musician.

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Siegfried Fischbacher said. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.

“Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.”