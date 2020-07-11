Royals announce Gallagher tests positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 09: Catcher Cam Gallagher #36 of the Kansas City Royals is seen during summer workouts at Kauffman Stadium on July 09, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Royals today announced that catcher Cam Gallagher has tested positive for COVID-19. Gallagher, 27, was Kansas City’s second round selection in the 2011 First Year Player Draft. He issued the following statement:

“To say this caught me by surprise would be an understatement,” said Gallagher. “I played in last night’s intrasquad game and felt great, then received the news this morning that my most recent test had come back positive. I am asymptomatic and will continue to work as hard as I can to stay ready while I quarantine. The first couple of weeks of workouts have just made me that much more excited about tour ballclub and I can’t wait to rejoin them and compete as soon as I’m allowed.”

Gallagher is the second Royals catcher to test positive for COVID-19. The team announced on July 4 that Salvador Perez tested positive for the coronavirus, but he is asymptomatic as well.