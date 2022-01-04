Royals cancel FanFest for second straight year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals announced that their 2022 FanFest will be canceled.

The FanFest was supposed to occur in late January at the Convention Center.

This is the second straight year that the Royals had canceled their FanFest event due to COVID-19.

“At present, we do not plan to hold the 2022 Royals Fan Fest originally scheduled to take place in late January at the Convention Center. With continuing public health warnings and unknown restrictions on hotels and events in the future, it’s become clear that planning to host an event of this magnitude in a manner our fans deserve is not practical at this time.”

“While we are all disappointed, we can’t currently plan to host our traditional FanFest, we are exploring new and exciting ways to engage virtually or otherwise this off-season. We will share additional details as they are finalized in the coming months.”

Pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training in mid-February, with full club reporting and workouts a few days after.

Royals will kick off their spring training exhibition game Saturday, Feb. 26th, against the Texas Rangers. The regular season starts March 31st against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland.