Royals Charities launch online 50/50 raffle to help feed local hungry families

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From now until Friday, Royals Charities are hosting an online 50/50 raffle.

The money raised will help feed hungry families struggling to afford food during this COVID-19 outbreak.

As of noon on Monday, the pot was sitting at $6,403. The winner takes half of the final pot home. 

Fans must be at least 18 years old to enter and must live in Kansas or Missouri. 

You can buy three tickets for $5, 10 tickets for $10 or 80 tickets for $20. Click or tap here to get your tickets. 

In 2019, the prize pot reached $70,000 at one point. 

 

 

